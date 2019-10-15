Rocky Mount pastor asks for help after thieves steal items worth thousands from church

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A church in Rocky Mount has dedicated the last decade to serving the community.

That church’s pastor is now asking the community to lend a helping hand.

Sharing his love of music is just one way Pastor Tommy Ivey gives back to the community in Rocky Mount – but this pastor is now heartbroken.

Thieves broke in and stole $5,000 worth of his church’s musical equipment.

“I’m hurt and I’m holding back the emotions and I’m holding back the tears because this is God’s house and for somebody to come in God’s house to steal something, inside of me right now is a feeling that I can’t describe because It’s never happened to me before,” explained Pastor Tommy Ivey, of New Life Full Gospel Church.

Ivey also runs Operation Nineveh Ministries. He spends his days feeding and helping those in need.

“These people in this area have seen me for 10 years in this place if they need clothes, socks, underwear, if they need hygiene products, food, groceries, a hot meal we have been here for this community,” said the pastor.

So he feels betrayed that someone in the community would steal from him.

The pastor says he knows it was someone who had been there before.

He says the crooks stole five electric guitars, three speakers and monitors, some food items from their pantry and cash from the register at their thrift store.

“We really try to add to the community and it breaks my heart to know that someone I feed would steal from me,” he said.

Ivey says the crooks didn’t stop there – they even broke into his office and stole a gun he had here in his desk drawer.

They also stole part of his security equipment. He thinks that’s because they were afraid they were caught on camera.

“When you first walk into a disaster, that’s what it looked like a hurricane had come through, when I first walked in it was very discouraging, but I have so many loving people who come here and they assured me everything was gonna be okay,” said Ivey.

He is asking the community for prayers.

He could also use some financial donations as well as food items for their pantry and if the crooks are watching, he has a message for them too.

“I would just like for them to know that God loves them and I love them and I’m praying for them and I hope that they’ll consider returning the merchandise I’m certainly forgiving.”

If you’d like to donate, you can stop by the church, located at 1713 S. Church St. or click here.

