ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Pfizer Inc. has restarted most of its manufacturing lines in the Rocky Mount facility after sustaining severe damage following a tornado that hit the Nash and Edgecombe counties in July.

The resumption of production also includes the launch of one line in the site’s new sterile injectable manufacturing area, a new state-of-the-art module approved earlier this year by the FDA.

Pfizer officials say that there are approximately 13 medicines in production on the lines that have restarted and the first shipments of those medicines to distribution centers are anticipated by the fourth quarter of the year. Though manufacturing has resumed, some medicines may not be back in full supply until “mid-2024,” Pfizer’s announcement said on Monday.

Officials say that this restart is only the first step towards a full recovery for the plant as it restarts through phases. They expect full production across the site by the end of the year.