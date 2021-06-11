Rocky Mount police arrest 2 less than a week after deadly double shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men were arrested less than a week after a 19-year-old was killed and a teenage boy was injured in a shooting in Rocky Mount, police said.

At about 8:30 p.m. on June 5, officers responded to the 1800 block of Windsor Drive in reference to a shooting. They arrived to find 19-year-old Frank White IV, who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and later died, a news release said.

Police also located a 17-year-old boy who had been shot at the same residence. The boy, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital. He has since been discharged, the release said.

Five days later, Rocky Mount police arrested 24-year-old Rakeem Cotton and 18-year-old Khalil Pierce-Sanders in connection with the incident. Both were charged with two counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle and larceny of a firearm from a separate incident.

Khalil Pierce-Sanders. (Courtesy of Rocky Mount police)

Rakeem Cotton. (Courtesy of Rocky Mount police)

Cotton is being held on no bond due to a federal probation violation. Pierce-Sanders was given a $15,000 bond.

Rocky Mount police said the homicide investigation is ongoing.