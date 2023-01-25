ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department announced on Wednesday that a third suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide that began as a fight.

On Jan. 5 at 8:22 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress.

After arriving, police found Darnell Battle, 30, lying on the ground. First responders provided life-saving measures, but Battle died at the scene from his injuries sustained during the fight.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation’s Homicide Unit said they followed up on leads in the case. As a result, they arrested a third suspect, Antonio Lamont Jordan Sr., for his role in Battle’s death.

Police previously arrested Dontarious Whitehead and Mark Lee Smith for their involvement.

Jordan is charged with first degree murder and is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center without bond.