Rocky Mount Police Department crisis negotiators help prevent man from jumping off bridge

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– A man was prevented from jumping off a bridge with the help of crisis negotiators, the Rocky Mount Police Department said.

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday, the 911 dispatch center received multiple calls about a man standing on the railing of George Street Bridge.

Trained crisis negotiators with the Rocky Mount Police Department arrived to the bridge within minutes of the call, the department said in a news release.

By noon, the man voluntarily came down from the railing and taken to the hospital.

The bridge was closed for around three hours during the investigation, police said.