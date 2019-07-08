Rocky Mount police ID victim in shooting outside gas station

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police have released the name of the 22-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon off Cokey Road.

The incident was reported at 4:30 p.m. at the Fuel Doc gas station at 1108 Cokey Road, according to Rocky Mount police.

Daniel Steven Pierce of Rocky Mount was killed in the shooting, police said.

Rocky Mount police said they are still investigating and have not released any suspect information.

A gray sedan with two doors open was inside the crime scene area in the parking lot of the Fuel Doc.

No other information was immediately available.

