ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after an afternoon robbery at a bank, Rocky Mount police said.

Around 1:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an alarm call at the Wells Fargo at 1400 Benvenue Road, police said.

During a preliminary investigation, officers were told that a man wearing a face mask and a dark-colored hoodie passed a note to a teller at the bank, police said.

According to police, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank and ran off from the scene.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and officers said the suspect did not display a weapon.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Anyone with

information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450, 252-972-

1411, Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or through Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL

and your message to 274637)