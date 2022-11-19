ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a deadly vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning.

On Saturday at about 2 a.m., Rocky Mount police responded to a crash with injuries in the 11000 block of Highway 97 East. Officers learned that the vehicle was on fire.

When officers arrived, the Rocky Mount Fire Department was on scene extinguishing the fire.

Robby Griffin, 46, was found dead in the vehicle’s driver’s seat.

The preliminary investigation determined that Griffin was traveling westbound on Highway 97 east in his 2002 Subaru Forester when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, went down a steep embankment and collided with a tree.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).