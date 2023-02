ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a Saturday night robbery at a movie theatre.

Police said on Saturday at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to UEC Theatres at 821 Benvenue Road in reference to a robbery.

The male victim told police that the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded jewelry.

No one was injured during the incident.

The case remains under investigation. Check back for updates.