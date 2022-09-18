ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a “suspicious” death.

On Sunday at approximately 9 a.m., officers responded to an Assist EMS call in the 600 block of Paul Street.

Police say the call was in reference to a one-year-old child who was unresponsive in the bathtub.

EMS took the child to the hospital, according to reports. Despite performing life-saving efforts, they say the child was pronounced dead.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

No other information was available.