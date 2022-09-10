ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating what they believe is a ‘suspicious’ death.

On Friday night around 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 1000 block of Proctor Street in reference to a possible suicide attempt.

Once officers arrived, the Rocky Mount Fire Department and EMS were on scene and pronounced 30-year-old Antwon Davis dead, according to reports.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Evidence Technicians responded. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), or message them directly using the MyRMT mobile app.