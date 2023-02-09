ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old died after being transported to a hospital.

On Thursday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Hurt Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m. in response to an unresponsive 4-year-old boy.

The child was transported to UNC Health Nash where he was pronounced dead.

Officers and investigators are currently on scene investigating the incident.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death and requests anyone with information to call the department at 252-972-1411.

This is the fourth child death in CBS 17’s coverage area in the last two days.

In Nash County, an 8-year-old girl was killed after her grandmother was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday.

A baby died after being struck by gunfire in Fayetteville on Tuesday night.

And a baby was found dead in a suitcase in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday morning.