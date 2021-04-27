Rocky Mount police investigating after anonymous caller leads them to possible human remains

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police launched a death investigation after they received an anonymous call about possible human remains found in a wooded area Tuesday afternoon, a news release said.

The police department received the tip at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to a wooded area off the 4500 block of Sunset Avenue. They collected and documented the forensics evidence, the release said.

The area is just south of the Interstate 95/U.S. 264 interchange.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories