Rocky Mount police investigating after finding injured man who later died

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they are investigating after finding an injured man Thursday morning who later died.

Police say around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of North Church Street for an injured person call.

Upon arrival, officers located an injured white male in his twenties who later passed away.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is anonymous.