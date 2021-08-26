Rocky Mount police investigating after human bone found in dog park

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating after someone found a human bone at a dog park, according to a news release sent Thursday morning.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a call from a person who found a bone at Best Friends Dog Park, located at 480 Lee St. in Rocky Mount, officials said.

Officers responded to the dog park and the department’s evidence unit collected the bone. Police partnered with the State Bureau of Investigation and a forensic anthropologist at East Carolina University to look at the bone, the release said.

“A preliminary investigation determined that the bone was human…[and] due to the extensive weathering of the human bone, it is historical, which means it is estimated to be close to 100 years old,” authorities said in the release.

Rocky Mount police will continue to investigate the bone and how it ended up at the dog park.