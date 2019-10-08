Rocky Mount police investigating after man found shot inside home dies at hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred inside a home Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

Officers responded to a home on Aqua Court at approximately 3:40 a.m. in reference to a possible shooting. Once on scene, officers learned that a man inside the home had been shot.

The Rocky Mount Fire Department and EMS came to the scene and transported the victim to UNC Nash Hospital, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has not been identified and there is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

