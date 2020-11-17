Rocky Mount police investigating after man found shot to death inside vehicle next to park

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police are investigating after officers found a man shot dead inside a vehicle near a park Monday evening.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at Meadowbrook Park at approximately 6:34 p.m. and found a 26-year-old man dead inside a vehicle when they arrived at the scene, police said.
The man was sitting inside the vehicle in the cul-de-sac on the 1700-block of Bedford Road, adjacent to the park, according to officials.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police have not said if they have any suspects. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
Police are asking that anyone with information about this incident to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.
