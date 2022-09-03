ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating after a man was shot Friday night.

At about 10:20 p.m., officers say they were called to a shooting with injury on the 300 block of Carolina Ave.

They say they found 30-year-old Andre Bynum with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital, according to reports.

There is no word on his condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Police say you can also message them directly using the MyRMT mobile app.