ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Rocky Mount Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 900 block of Long Avenue at 12:52 a.m.

Shortly after, they received a call about a man lying on the sidewalk in front of 931 Tessie St. When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim died at the scene. His name is not being released until his family can be notified.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111, where anonymous tips can lead to cash rewards. Tips can also be submitted through Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and the message to 274637.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.