ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that happened Easter Sunday near a park.

The incident was reported before 7 p.m. near Farmington Park, according to Kirk Brown, spokesman for the city of Rocky Mount.

There’s no word about the severity of injuries in the shooting.

Video from the scene showed at least seven police vehicles, an ambulance and a fire truck parked along a street near the park, which is located at the end of Wellington Drive.

No other information was released.

Brown said more information would likely be available later from Rocky Mount police.