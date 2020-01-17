Rocky Mount police investigating shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police are investigating after a person was shot Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the intersection of GOld Rock and Greyson roads around 4:50 p.m. They found the victim and rendered first aid until Nash County EMS arrived, the release said.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1111.

