Rocky Mount police investigating stabbing that rushed 1 to hospital

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo (Getty Images).

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent one to Vidant Medical Center on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Paul Street in Rocky Mount at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday and found a 45-year-old male suffering from stab wounds, a news release said.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the assault happened from a domestic incident in the 200 block of Ashland Avenue in Rocky Mount, but the victim was found a different address.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in gathering information while it continues its investigation.