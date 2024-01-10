ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is looking for a person suspected of robbing a Dollar General.

According to police, the robbery occurred on Jan. 7 around 9 p.m. at the Dollar General located at 4113 Sunset Ave.

The department released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who can be seen wearing dark pants and a dark coat with red shoes and a hood that appears to have stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations Division at (252) 972-1450 or (252) 972-1411.

Anonymous tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers at (252) 977-1111. Tips can also be texted to Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and the message to 274637.