ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department need your help identifying a suspect involved in an attempted robbery at Dollar General in Little Easonburg on Sept. 11.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450, 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).