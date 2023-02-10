ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department released a timeline of the officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon at 12:37 p.m., Rocky Mount Police Fusus Technology alerted officers of a stolen white Volkswagen passenger vehicle on North Church Street near North Wesleyan Boulevard.

The officers involved in the incident are Sergeant C. Joyner, a 15-year veteran currently assigned to the Criminal Investigations Major Crimes Unit, and Corporal V. Hussey, also a 15-year veteran, currently assigned to the Patrol Services Division.

At 12:54 p.m., police saw the stolen vehicle driving through a parking lot on Benvenue Road near N. Wesleyan Boulevard. Officers said they saw multiple people in the vehicle before losing sight of it.

At 1 p.m., a Fusus alert reported the stolen vehicle on North Church Street. Fourteen minutes later, another Fusus alert reported the vehicle on Fairview Road.

One minute later at 1:15 p.m., officers saw the stolen vehicle on East Grand Avenue. The vehicle was stopped in the 500 block of Carolina Avenue and was seized by police without incident. The occupant was detained and questioned regarding the stolen vehicle, police said. The person was released after further investigation.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., officers with the Rocky Mount police Department stopped at the Oakwood Shopping Center regarding the stolen vehicle investigation. They encountered the suspect, Antonio Wilkins Sr.

When police tried to take him into custody at 1:44 p.m., Wilkins fled on foot and as officers caught up to him, a struggle ensued, they said.

During the struggle, officers said Wilkins pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds. One of the rounds hit the holstered duty weapon of one of the officers.

The second officer on scene returned fire, hitting Wilkins in his right leg, the police department said. The officer sustained minor bruising and was treated by EMS.

The officer immediately helped Wilkins following the shooting. Police did not indicate if either Sergeant Joyner or Corporal Hussey helped Wilkins. They also did not say which officer was bruised.

At 1:52 p.m., medical first responders arrived on scene and began treating Wilkins. At 2:05 p.m., the State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to conduct their independent investigation.

Wilkins was taken to UNC Health Nash and flown to ECU Health Medical Center.

He has pending arrest warrants for attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by felon and possession of a stolen vehicle.