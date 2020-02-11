Rocky Mount police say 27-year-old injured in 3rd broad-daylight shooting in less than a month

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount Police are investigating the city’s third mid-afternoon shooting in less than a month.

On Tuesday, police identified 27-year-old Devonte Johnson of Rocky Mount as the victim in Monday’s shooting at the intersection of Goldleaf Street and Myrtle Avenue.

“The stupidity of it, of them out there shooting for no reason. Innocent people, somebody could have been walking by and they had no idea what was going on and they could have been shot,” said Adrian Thomas.

Thomas was in his kitchen Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. when he says he heard about 20 gunshots.

“The second time there was more gunshots than the first time. Then it got quiet. Next thing you knew, you heard the police coming,” Thomas said.

Rocky Mount police said the department’s Major Crimes Unit is still actively working the case.

Monday’s shooting is the most recent in a string of shootings in Rocky Mount.

Police continue to investigate another afternoon shooting from January 28. That shooting happened on North Wesleyan Boulevard at Jefferies Road around 3:15 p.m.

The scene on N. Wesleyan Boulevard on Jan. 28, 2020. (CBS 17 image)

“It’s surprising. You wouldn’t imagine it happening at 3 p.m. in broad daylight,” said Dyllan Recinos.

Recinos was working an an auto body shop when he heard the gunfire.

“The bullets were hitting right there. No telling if they would have started hitting over here. So I ran into the shop,” he said.

Police said Kesha Santiago, 42, was behind the wheel when someone opened fire. She’s since been released from the hospital.

Keivon Bullock, 19, died after he was shot inside his vehicle at the intersection of Greyson and Gold Rock roads on January 16.

Anyone with information on any of these afternoon shootings is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

