ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Captain Ryan Hepler joined the Rocky Mount Police Department in 2005.

“If you make that difference in someone’s life, I think you’ve done your job,” said Hepler.

While this year marks seven years on the force for Corporal Colton Craft.

“I was raised in a law enforcement family. My father, uncle and cousin were all in law enforcement,” Craft mentioned.

Combined, the two have spent more than two decades working in law enforcement.

Now, they’re using their experience and passion to help recruit officers for the Rocky Mount Police Department.

“We have taken a hands-on, every man on deck, approach. We’ve been out on job fairs, (and) recruiting events,” explained Hepler.

This week, the department posted its latest recruiting video. However, the big boost in recruiting came a few months back.

In April, the City of Rocky Mount announced the starting salary would be $60,000 per year.

Raleigh Police Department’s starting salary is a little over $50,000, while the Durham Police Department’s is just over $43,000.

With the recent pay bump, the department said it has seen double the number of applicants.

“Currently we have over 130 applicants. Over the next couple of months, we’re going to be calling through those applicants,” said Hepler. “It is a lot of people to go through. Of course, you want to select the best. For us, you take the challenge head on.”

Right now, the department needs at least 20 people for its upcoming academy.

“Anybody that thought they wanted to get into it but had reservations because they would have to sacrifice so much of their time and livelihood to go through school, now they have an opportunity to have a living wage and support their family while going to school,” explained Craft.

This will be one of the first opportunities for the department to host its own academy. That’s because the department says they will have enough people to fill the class.

When it comes officer vacancies across central North Carolina, Durham police told CBS 17 it has 119 sworn officer vacancies.

Raleigh police have slightly under 100 open positions. Apex police have a dozen officer openings. Meanwhile, Chapel Hill police tell CBS 17 they are fully staffed.