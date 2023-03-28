ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department conducted aerial and K-9 searches Tuesday for a missing man with developmental disabilities, officials said.

Christian Bowers in a photo from Rocky Mount Police Dept.

Christian Bowers, 33, was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Habersham Court in Rocky Mount, according to a news release from Rocky Mount town officials.

Family members and Rocky Mount police are attempting to locate Bowers, who has been entered into a national law enforcement database.

When he vanished, Bowers was wearing a black jacket, green camo pants and black shoes. He also wears black frame glasses.

Police said anyone who knows of Bowers’ location should call officers at 252-972-1411.