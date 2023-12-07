ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for robbing a Dollar General.

According to police, the person is wanted for an armed commercial robbery that happened on Nov. 30 between 8:40 a.m. and 9 a.m. at the Dollar General located at 2280 W. Raleigh Blvd.

The suspect “entered the establishment armed with a firearm and demanded that money be handed over,” Rocky Mount police said. “The suspect successfully fled the scene with property belonging to the business.”

Rocky Mount police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who is seen wearing a black coat and black pants. He is also seen wearing a black mask covering his entire head and face except for his eyes. According to police, he was also wearing brown boots.

Rocky Mount police are looking to identify an armed robber suspected of stealing from the Dollar General at 2280 W. Raleigh Blvd. (Rocky Mount Police Department)

Anyone who may have information about the incident or the wanted person is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1450 or (252) 972-1411. Tips can also be texted through Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and the message to 274637.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through CrimeStoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards.