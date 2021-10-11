Rocky Mount police’s ‘National Night Out’ aims to build relationship between law enforcement, local communities

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount Police Department will host National Night Out on Friday to help build a relationship between law enforcement and the community.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Helen P. Gay Train station lawn.

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” the press release read. “Furthermore, it provides an excellent opportunity to” bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

National Night Out is an annual event with the goal of law enforcement strengthening their relationship with the community they are tasked to protecting.

“Members of the Rocky Mount Police Department are dedicated to providing exemplary service

to improve the quality of life and reduce crime by building partnerships within the community.

As a result, Rocky Mount has seen a decrease in property and violent crimes over the past few

months,” said Robert Hassell, chief of Rocky Mount Police Department.

“The Rocky Mount Police Department contributes the decrease in crimes to proactive

policing and the cooperation and teamwork of the community. National Night Out gives us the

platform to highlight how much our community means to us during an evening of unity.” said

Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell.”