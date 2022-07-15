ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police announced a shooting on Friday morning could possibly be connected to another shooting that took place on Wednesday.

On Friday at 9 a.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 1000 block of western Avenue in reference to a shooting with injury.

When officers arrived, police found Jaquan Scott, 22, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspects fled the area before officers arrived. Police said Scott was sitting inside a vehicle with Daquan Lynch when the shooting began.

Officers say Lynch is one of three suspects charged in connection with the Wednesday shooting at L&L Food Stores on Hunter Hill Road.

This incident is the third shooting in Rocky Mounty this week.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations Division believes the Tuesday shooting on Buena Vista Avenue, the Wednesday shooting on Hunter Hill Road and Friday’s shooting on Western Avenue are related.

The Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), or message us directly using the MyRMT mobile app.