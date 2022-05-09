ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday’s Rocky Mount City Council meeting was packed.

One by one, people spoke out about gun violence.

“You and you alone cannot do it all. I’m not speaking from statistics, but realistics,” said one long-time Rocky Mount resident.

“It is a lot on their plate. You all have a lot on your plate. The issue is all of ours,” another person said.

Out of the many who spoke Monday, there were some offering solutions to the problem.

“Increase resources that support trauma-informed mental health professionals to work alongside police officers,” a woman said in front of city leaders.

However, there were some who voiced their frustrations.

“I don’t understand how we can sit around and allow this to happen in our city and then say ‘what we are going to do is going to be symbolic’,” one man said.

This meeting came just a couple of days after the city council along with law enforcement held a special meeting.

Saturday morning, they met for about two hours to discuss solutions to recent gun violence.

A day before, police said a woman shot two people at a local Chili’s restaurant. Police said Natasha Berry died and a 15-year-old boy working there was hurt.

The accused shooter, Nytica Battle, appeared in court Monday morning. She is charged with first-degree murder.

Police said the victim and Battle knew one another.

After the public feedback Monday, a council member acknowledged that city leaders are working on a plan.

He said that it should involve the community’s input.

One Rocky Mount council member is putting together a listening session that will be held at Truth Tabernacle Church in Rocky Mount Thursday at 6 p.m.

Mayor Sandy Roberson also clarified Monday that the state of emergency will allow police to receive access to federal and state funds and resources.