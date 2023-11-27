ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount sanitation workers are looking for higher wages after the city boosted starting pay for other departments, including police and fire.

Rocky Mount sanitation, maintenance and other workers have protested at city council meetings for months. They’re calling for a 6% annual adjustment and an additional 15% raise.

“If a person could stay here in 20, 30, 40 years and never reach $50,000, the city is a shame,” employee Richard Petway said.

According to Rocky Mount’s latest compensation plan, the minimum starting salary for sanitation workers is $40,516.

The Classification and Compensation Plan increased the city’s minimum wage to $16.83 per hour.

Employees pushing for higher wages cite the city’s decision this year to increase starting pay for police officers, now among the highest in the state.

“Entry level officers are now coming in at $60,000 a year,” Cooper Blackwell, with the Rocky Mount NAACP, said. “Yet we have people that’s been here for 25 years that haven’t even seen 50.”

Some city residents spoke out in support of the city’s benefits and pay for public safety workers during Monday’s city council meeting.

Nehemiah Smith read from the city’s list of employee benefits.

“Minimum of ten days paid vacation, 96 hours of paid sick leave, nine to 11 paid holidays, 401K with a 3% employer pay contribution, tuition reimbursement benefits, college education and language incentive pay. Does the city do that for all employees? Then tell me where the injustice is. I’m looking for it,” Smith said.

The Rocky Mount City Council has not made any moves to approve the requested 15% raise. Still, some members urged their colleagues, and city manager Keith Rogers to keep the conversation going.

“I’d like to thank you, Mr. Keith Rogers, for continuing to hire your upper management with six figures salaries and I’m glad to see it,” Councilman Andre Knight said. “I’d like to see that same effort across the board with our employees.”