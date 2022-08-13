ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A young man shot in Rocky Mount last weekend has died and charges against the suspect in his shooting have been upgraded, police said.

The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday through ShotSpotter in the 1200 block of Branch Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When police arrived, they found 21-year-old Austin Townsend who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, the news release said.

Townsend was taken to UNC Heath Care for treatment but died Friday, police said.

Police had already arrested Shaki Jones, 32, on Tuesday after a camera system identified a suspect’s vehicle in the shooting, a news release said.

Jones is now charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held in the Edgecombe County Jail without bond.