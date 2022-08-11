TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity.

Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice.

A win by Rocky Mount would mean a donation by Tarboro Mayor Tate Mayo to the Boys and Girls Club of the Tar River Region.

A victory by Tarboro means a donation to the Tarboro Community Foundation.

The teams open the season Aug. 19 at Tarboro, which is coming off its second straight NCHSAA 1A championship and eighth in program history.

But the Vikings’ only loss last season came when Rocky Mount shut them out in the season opener.