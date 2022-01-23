Rocky Mount teen fatally shot early Sunday morning, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old was shot in a Rocky Mount home early Sunday morning.

At approximately 3:10 a.m. the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Hurt Drive and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UNC Nash Health Care for medical assistance but was later pronounced dead at the facility, a news release said.

His identity has not been released and police have no information on a lead in the case.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance and asking anyone with information to call the department at 252-972-1411.

