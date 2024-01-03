ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department has arrested two teenagers suspected in a stolen car investigation.

At 10:35 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2023, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 200 block of Thunder Road for the report of a stolen car.

During the investigation, RMPD said officers located the stolen vehicle near the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Sunshine Drive. Police reported three males were seen running from the car. Two of them, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were caught after a short chase. Both suspects were from the Rocky Mount area.

The third suspect has not been identified yet.

Police said the two teens were charged with felony larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

They were taken into secure custody and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Wake County. The vehicle was returned to the victim, according to police.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations Division is still working on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip to 274637 with your message.