ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A man and woman from Rocky Mount were busted on Friday at a hotel after stealing more than $25,000 worth of jewelry, the Rocky Mount Police Department said.

Elquentin Harrison, 36, and Yakisha Sims, 31, are suspected to have stolen more than $25,000 worth of jewelry from Milan Gold in the Golden East Shopping Mall in Rocky Mount on March 25, a police news release said.

Officers saw a car that matched Harrison’s and Sims’ vehicle description at an Executive Inn on N. Wesleyan Boulevard, and on Friday, after obtaining a search warrant and confirming the names of the suspects with hotel staff, found the stolen items and the suspects inside a hotel room, the news release said.

Both Harrison and Sims were charged with felony larceny, as well as proven to be connected to an additional jewelry theft on April 5 at New York Gold and Diamonds which is also located in the same mall, according to police.

Harrison was also charged with three counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of obtaining property by false pretense, habitual larceny and organized retail theft.

Sims was additionally charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and two counts of possession of stolen property.

Harrison and Sims are each being held in the Nash County Detention Center on $60,000 and $10,000 bonds respectively.