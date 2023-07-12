ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – In just two months, a new division of the Rocky Mount Police Department has seen success in driving down crime rates.

In May, Chief Robert Hassell created the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team within his Special Operations Division. The team was tasked with providing additional resources to specific areas of the city where aggravated assaults and shootings were increasing.

The department reports the team has seized 24 guns and narcotics like heroin, ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana. The team has made a total of 174 arrests. RMPD said they have seen a 17% drop in shootings compared to the previous three months. Police also report the area has seen aggravated assaults drop by 47% compared to the previous three months.

Police said just last week, the team made arrests that took violent and repeat offenders off of the streets.

On July 5, officers of the unit were patrolling the 500 block of Cleveland Street looking for a 15-year-old juvenile wanted for a Halifax County murder. RMPD said the officers saw a car leaving a home where the juvenile was known to frequent. Those officers recognized the person in the front seat of the car as the wanted suspect, police said. RMPD said they pulled the car over and took the juvenile into custody.

The next night, RMPD said the team received information from the Raleigh Police Department that Brandon Farris, wanted out of Wake and Guilford Counties, was in Rocky Mount. The department said his car was found in the city. He was also found and arrested.

RMPD said he was served with more than 20 warrants including first-degree burglary, multiple felony breaking and entering cases, felony larceny, and multiple counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

The department hopes the arrests serve as a reminder to those that want to commit crime in Rocky Mount or seek a safe haven in Rocky Mount will be arrested and criminal charges will be pursued when appropriate.