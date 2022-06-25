ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a Rocky Mount woman has been arrested and charged for shooting her husband Friday morning.

Deputies were called to a home at 7473 Jessica Way at about 5:41 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found Cornelius McNeil shot in the back with what they say was a small caliber weapon.

He was taken to a hospital and the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for the home and started investigating.

After looking into witness statements and physical evidence in the home, investigators determined that the victim’s wife, Regina Battle, shot him.

They say a weapon believed to be used in the shooting was found at the scene.

Battle was arrested and booked into the Nash County Detention Facility, where she is being kept.

She’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Because the shooting is considered a domestic violence crime, Battle’s bond is not scheduled to be set until Sunday.

Deputies are working to learn the motive of the shooting.

They say the victim has since been transferred to another hospital, where he remains in critical condition.