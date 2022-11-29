RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman who bought a lottery ticket on Thanksgiving Day is now more than half-a-million dollars richer.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials identified Rosa Pittman as the latest winner of a Fast Play jackpot.

Pittman bought a $10 Big Bucks Bingo ticket at the 301 Convenient Mart in Rocky Mount, the lottery said.

The Fast Play jackpot grows with every ticket purchased and her $10 ticket entitled her to the entire jackpot of $591,449.

She came to lottery headquarters Monday to collect her payout of $419,991 after taxes were withheld.