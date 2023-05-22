TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman has been charged with multiple drug offenses after Edgecombe County sheriff’s deputies conducted several controlled buys with her in the two months prior to her Thursday arrest.

Christa Bonae Robinson, 29, was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday on Rex Street near Cokey Road because of an expired vehicle registration and for active warrants for the sale and delivery of heroin, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Upon approach of her vehicle, deputies said they detected the strong odor of marijuana and Robinson retrieved a small bag from her bra — that also smelled of the drug.

After speaking with Robinson, she then gave about 41 bags of suspected heroin from within her shorts to detectives, too.

Robinson was also charged with the following;

Four counts of possession with intent to sell or distribute heroin;

Three counts of selling/delivering heroin, and

One count maintaining dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance.

Robinson was given a secured bond of $100,000, the sheriff’s office said.