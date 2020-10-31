Rocky Mount woman, man arrested after drugs, guns found in car, deputies say

by: Fantasia Harvey

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested on drug charges in Pitt County after a vehicle search was conducted.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Community Patrol division and Detectives with the Special Operations Unit encountered a Chevrolet Cobalt being operated by Rahkiya Davis. 

Deputies said they detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from within the vehicle. 

Further investigation and a search of the vehicle revealed two concealed handguns, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. 

A passenger in the vehicle, Debora Nelson, was arrested for outstanding criminal processes.

Rahkiya Tashuan Davis, 29, of Rocky Mount was charged with:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
  • Maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance
  • Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Davis was released on a $50,000 bond.

Debora Nelson, 37, of Rocky Mount was charged with:

  • Two counts of larceny by employee
  • Failure to pay fine (Order for Arrest)

Nelson was released on a $5,290 secured bond.

