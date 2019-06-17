Rocky Mount woman pleads guilty to stealing $96,000 from her elderly in-laws

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 22: A South Korean banker carries US dollar bank notes at the Korea Exchange bank on February 22, 2005 in Seoul, South Korea. The South Korean won jumped to its highest intraday level in more than seven years in domestic trade on Tuesday, boosted by strong foreign equity buying and exporter deals. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Rocky Mount woman has pled guilty to one count of bank fraud and one county of aggravated identity theft.

From around 2015 to 2017, Elizabeth Williamson helped her elderly in-laws with day-to-day tasks, managed their medication, and payed their bills. She also stole approximately $96,500 from their bank accounts.

To assist in carrying out her scheme, Williamson submitted a Power of Attorney to BB&T for use on the their bank accounts, stole their checkbooks, wrote checks listing herself as payee, and forged their signatures on the checks. She also used their bank account information to pay her bills and shop online.

In order to avoid detection, Williamson submitted a fraudulent change of address form to the United States Post Office redirecting all of her in-laws’ mail from their home to her home.

On at least five occasions, Williamson stole checks issued and mailed to her in-laws and deposited then into her own State Employees’ Credit Union account.

It was also determined that she stopped refilling her in-laws’ medication and replaced the medication with vitamins.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now