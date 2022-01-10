Rocky Mount woman steals grills, then passes stopped school bus during chase, deputies say

MACCLESFIELD, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman is facing charges after deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said she tried to elude arrest and, in the process, passed a stopped school bus.

The incident began when deputies received a call of theft of grills off St. Lewis Road in Macclesfield on Monday, a news release from deputies said.

The person who had the grills stolen followed the woman on N.C. 43 North towards Rocky Mount, the news release said. Soon, authorities arrived and tried to stop the driver of a gray GMC pickup truck.

Officials said Shayna Leigh Richardson, 47, of Mamplefield Lane in Rocky Mount, refused to stop, resulting in a chase on N.C. 43 North.

Officials said Richardson passed the stopped school bus before stop sticks were deployed on the truck she was driving. She traveled another two miles before being forced when the pickup truck was no longer driveable, deputies said.

Deputies also said they removed Richardson by force after she refused to exit her vehicle at Bulluck School Road and N.C. 43 North. The truck she was driving had two grills in the bed and the front tires were damaged, according to photos from the scene.

Richardson was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, driving with license revoked, passing a stopped school bus, and misdemeanor larceny.

She was booked into the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secure bond.