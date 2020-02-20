Rocky Mount woman wins $342,754 from Carolina Cash 5 jackpot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Rocky Mount woman won the Carolina Cash 5 jackpot after buying a $1 ticket at an Enfield convenience store, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday.
Samantha Cooper Bulluck bought the Carolina Cash 5 ticket at the EP Mart located on Glenview Road. She won Saturday’s jackpot worth $342,754.
After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $242,499.
Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night.
The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are one in 962,598.
The Education Lotery says ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Raleigh yoga studio owner to host summit focusing on women’s self-love, awareness
- 68-year-old man dies following Feb. 4 assault, Rocky Mount police say
- To show impact of bullying, mom shares video of son, 9, saying he wants to die
- Weekend Mode: Music, Margaritas & More
- Check out North Carolina’s Largest RV Show This Weekend