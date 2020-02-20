Rocky Mount woman wins $342,754 from Carolina Cash 5 jackpot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Rocky Mount woman won the Carolina Cash 5 jackpot after buying a $1 ticket at an Enfield convenience store, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday.

Samantha Cooper Bulluck bought the Carolina Cash 5 ticket at the EP Mart located on Glenview Road. She won Saturday’s jackpot worth $342,754.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $242,499.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are one in 962,598.

The Education Lotery says ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.

