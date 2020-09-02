Rocky Mount won’t pay ransom to group behind cyberattack on city systems

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Rocky Mount said it is not paying a ransom to a group behind a cyberattack on the city’s systems.

The ransomware attack was discovered Aug. 14 when some Rocky Mount systems were infected with malware, the City said.

The attack impaired the City’s ability to access certain systems.

An investigation into the attack was launched immediately which included help from law enforcement.

“Fortunately, the City maintains backup copies of impacted systems and data which is allowing the City to securely restore systems and City services,” Rocky Mount officials said in release.

Emergency services remained functional throughout the attack.

The group behind the attack told Rocky Mount they were going to release stolen city information unless a ransom was paid.

“After consulting with our incident response partners, and at the recommendation of the FBI, the City declined to encourage the activities of these cyber criminals and refused to pay the ransom demand,” the City said.

Rocky Mount said it is unable to confirm what information could have been compromised but steps are being taken to protect against fraud.

One of those steps is Rocky Mount providing individuals access to free credit monitoring services.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for our City, and we are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our IT Department and incident response partners,” Rocky Mount said in a release. “We also appreciate the support provided by law enforcement. Most importantly, we appreciate the continued patience and support we receive from our community as we securely restore our City systems and recover from this unprecedented event.”