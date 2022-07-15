ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – From May to now, Rocky Mount city councilman Richard Joyner said he has seen progress.

“But we know that any crime is too much crime,” Joyner said. “The numbers are moving in the direction that we want to see them move in.”

The efforts to reduce violent crime has been a major focus within the city for months now.

“There’s pain. There’s trauma,” Joyner said. “There are things that are pushing these buttons, and rather than just trying to criminalize everything, we want to look at why things are happening.”

In May, during an emergency meeting, city council declared a state of emergency.

It allowed police to receive access to federal and state funds and resources after a surge of deadly shootings.

During this week’s council meeting, Police Chief Robert Hassell said violent crime is down.

There were 29 violent incidents in June, whereas in May, the town registered 41.

“Those numbers are being led by community organizations,” Joyner said.

Joyner said the city has been working with organizations on summer programs and helping young people land jobs.

City leaders are also continuing to do community listening sessions.

“The people in our community know we value their voices, and we value their concerns,” Joyner said.

Joyner also said the city is continuing to work with surrounding agencies to help to combat violent crime.