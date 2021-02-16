Rocky Mount’s transit service to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount’s transit service is providing free rides to those who have scheduled drive-up COVID-19 vaccine appointments, the city announced Tuesday.

Tar River Transit is offering free rides Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to any vaccination site in Nash and Edgecombe counties.

Those who have an appointment scheduled and need transportation, call any of the following numbers to set up a ride:

252-972-1174

252-972-1514

252-972-1515

252-972-1516 or

252-972-1517

All ride appointments can be scheduled the day before the rider’s vaccine appointment. Health care facilities can also call and set up transportation on behalf of their patients.

Officials said free rides will be offered until at least June 30.

The move comes about four weeks after the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that they would distribute $2.5 million of Coronavirus Relief Funding to local transportation agencies in order to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites.

Rocky Mount’s press release did not specify if the transportation was being funded by state agencies or not.