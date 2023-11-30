ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount juvenile was charged after bringing a gun to campus on Wednesday, according to police.

On Wednesday, a loaded gun was detected through Evolv’s security system at Rocky Mounty High School. The student was prevented from entering the building and was removed from campus.

Police said no one was harmed.

After further investigation, the juvenile was taken into custody, and a secure custody order was issued on the student for bringing a weapon on to educational property, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Officers said the juvenile was taken to the Wake County Juvenile Detention Center. Police continue to investigate the case and how the student was able to retrieve the firearm.